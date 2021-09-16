This well built 3, (possibly 4) bedroom home is ready for someone to bring it back to life. Incredible potential with hardwood floors throughout, all original, unpainted molding, a newer metal roof and a private yard with tall mature trees. Bring your vision and imagine how wonderful this property could be again!
3 Bedroom Home in Scipio Center - $60,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
One person was reported to have been killed in a crash in the town of Brutus Saturday night.
- Updated
AUBURN — An Auburn resident set for trial Monday in the 2019 shooting death of a man on the city's west side has pleaded guilty to murder.
- Updated
Jessica Knapp wanted to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. A severe allergic reaction to her first dose of the vaccine stood in the way of …
- Updated
Cayuga County 911 workers regularly receive calls from people in difficult and dangerous situations, but Patti Enge seems to have a knack for …
- Updated
A pair of four-story manufacturing buildings in Auburn have been sold.
- Updated
The driver has been named in the fatal crash that occurred in the town of Brutus Saturday night.
*Spoilers below for "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," now in theaters. Seriously, literally the first sentence below this alert is …
- Updated
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
- Updated
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
- Updated
AUBURN — Jury selection started Monday in the trial of an Auburn man facing murder charges in the 2019 shooting death of Joshua Poole.