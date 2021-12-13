3 Bedroom Home in Seneca Falls - $174,900

Enjoy year-round lake life living in this nicely updated & well-kept 1950’s 3-bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch, nestled in the heart of the finger lakes, beautiful Seneca falls, along the shores of Cayuga lake. 24’ shared deeded lake rights, with potential for dock! This home features a clean & freshly updated kitchen w/ new paint, backsplash, resurfaced countertops, stainless-steel appliances, large pantry & separate dining area. New carpets & fresh paint throughout the entire home, inside & out. Beautiful views from your 3-season enclosed porch that overlook the sprawling lawn (plenty of space for a pool) and views of Cayuga lake located across the street. Enjoy your walkout, partially finished basement, freshly painted, with a brand-new washer and dryer. The full walkout basement has a large workshop and another full bathroom. Newer roof, furnace, A/C, and hot water heater. Minutes away from the Seneca Falls where "A Wonderful Life" was filmed and is celebrated every year, the Cayuga Wine Trail, Women’s Rights National Historic Park, the Cayuga Lake State Park, and much more.