3 Bedroom Home in Seneca Falls - $179,900

A fantastic opportunity is available in lovely Seneca Falls! With a gorgeous lake view, this cozy home has 3 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, new skylights, and a sizable back deck perfect for picturesque entertaining. Check out the sparkling hardwood floors and stylish modern kitchen. Even more space is available in the conveniently converted sunroom with triple pane sliding glass doors. The metal roof is only 5 years old, the garage door is from 2020, new disposal, and the water heater is new as of 2017. Natural gas thermostatically controlled fireplaces in both the sunroom and basement. Whole-home water filter and softener system, and gas range oven in the laundry room, both ovens are self-cleaning. The shed, tiller, snowblower, and lawn tractor with accessories (dump cart and grass and leaf catcher) are all included. This private and secluded property is minutes away from notable locations such as Cayuga Lake State Park, Seneca Falls Country Club, Historic Downtown Seneca Falls, countless wineries, and more. Don’t miss out, call today! No negotiations until 1/17/2022 at 5:00 pm. See attachments for delayed negotiations form.