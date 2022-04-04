"OPEN HOUSE MON. APRIL 4, 4:30-6:30 P.M." ~New to the Market 3 Bdrm., 2 Full Bath Brick Colonial w/ 2 Plus Car Detached Garage Sitting on 1.19 Acre. Start with the Cooks Dream Kitchen w/ Center Island, Stainless Appliances, Open Concept - Eat in or Perfect Size for Den Area, Formal Dining Room, Living Room & Nook Used as Office Area, Full Bath with Claw Foot Tub and Laundry Plus Side Entrance Bonus/Mud Room Off Kitchen to Add Additional Sq. Footage, All on First Floor. Second Story w/ 3 Bdrms. and Another Full Bath. NATURAL SUNLIGHT SURROUNDS THIS HOME Along w/ CHARM AND CHARACTER , Original Hardwood Flooring and Woodwork, Enclosed Front Porch, Perfect for Morning Coffee and Quiet Evenings. Private , Park Like Back Yard, Relax in the Gazebo, Light the Firepit, Entertain - Enjoy the View. NUMEROUS UPDATES THROUGHOUT, Newer Boiler System, Vinyl Windows, 200 Amp. Electric Service, Roof 2018 ... BEAUTIFUL HOME IN THE HEART OF THE FINGERLAKES!! Delayed Showing Until 4/2/22 at 11:00a.m., Showing Until 4/6/22 , Delayed Negotiations Until 4/7/22 at 10:00 a.m.
3 Bedroom Home in Seneca Falls - $179,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
With April Fool's Day on Friday, a fake letter from the city of Auburn is circulating on social media, telling residents a new law will requir…
One of the country's most popular fast food chains could be coming to Auburn as part of an effort to redevelop a chunk of real estate near the…
A local real estate broker has purchased a historic but dilapidated mansion in Moravia with hopes of selling the property and involving the co…
The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office said that a man was killed when he jumped from a moving Amtrak train just outside the village of Weedsport …
Results of recent Cayuga County Health Department food establishment inspections:
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
The woman wanted in connection with a homicide in Auburn is being held by police in South Carolina as arrangements are being made to bring her…
Robert Strohm, an Auburn resident who served in Europe with the Navy during World War II and later became a beloved presence in his adopted ho…
Cayuga County is one of three counties in New York and 17 in the country with a high COVID-19 transmission rate, according to the Centers for …