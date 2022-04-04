3 Bedroom Home in Seneca Falls - $179,900

"OPEN HOUSE MON. APRIL 4, 4:30-6:30 P.M." ~New to the Market 3 Bdrm., 2 Full Bath Brick Colonial w/ 2 Plus Car Detached Garage Sitting on 1.19 Acre. Start with the Cooks Dream Kitchen w/ Center Island, Stainless Appliances, Open Concept - Eat in or Perfect Size for Den Area, Formal Dining Room, Living Room & Nook Used as Office Area, Full Bath with Claw Foot Tub and Laundry Plus Side Entrance Bonus/Mud Room Off Kitchen to Add Additional Sq. Footage, All on First Floor. Second Story w/ 3 Bdrms. and Another Full Bath. NATURAL SUNLIGHT SURROUNDS THIS HOME Along w/ CHARM AND CHARACTER , Original Hardwood Flooring and Woodwork, Enclosed Front Porch, Perfect for Morning Coffee and Quiet Evenings. Private , Park Like Back Yard, Relax in the Gazebo, Light the Firepit, Entertain - Enjoy the View. NUMEROUS UPDATES THROUGHOUT, Newer Boiler System, Vinyl Windows, 200 Amp. Electric Service, Roof 2018 ... BEAUTIFUL HOME IN THE HEART OF THE FINGERLAKES!! Delayed Showing Until 4/2/22 at 11:00a.m., Showing Until 4/6/22 , Delayed Negotiations Until 4/7/22 at 10:00 a.m.