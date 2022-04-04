A beautiful and immaculate ranch home with 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath on a 1 acre lot in Seneca Falls. Relax from spring to late fall in your extra large (12 x 24) screened in porch. Full basement with water guard system installed. A finished office approx. 13 x 12 in basement. Sit back and enjoy this recently renovated ranch home with $69,000 of upgrades listed under attachments. 1 mile away from Cayuga State Park and shopping in downtown Seneca Falls. Home has invisible fence installed in front and back of yard. Pet collars and transmitter will not convey with the home. Very low utilities, Budget for Utilities: water quarterly = $135., NYSEG Electric = $90.92 per month, Propane $100.00 per month. Owner occupied / pet occupied. Showings will start on April 1st after 11am. Delayed negotiations will be on Tuesday April 5th @ 3pm. Don't miss out on this rare opportunity!, Call today!
3 Bedroom Home in Seneca Falls - $219,000
