Lovely, open-concept ranch home 3/4 bedrooms 2.5 baths on nearly two acres surrounded by perennials, shrubs, flowering trees and bushes overlooking Cayuga Lake. Ospreys & eagles are close neighbors; water fowl of every description nearby; frequent visits from birds of all kinds.Nature lovers’ paradise.Large, partly finished walk-out basement with separate entrance. Amishbuilt garden shed moved to site in 2015. Rooftop solar panels, installed in 2017, provide nearly all annual electricity needs. Municipal water and sewer. Oil fired boiler for hot water and heat; ductless heat pumps for cooling in summer.Two wood burning fireplaces, large covered southern exposure porch great for family gatherings, lakeview covered porch and a screened porch. New windows throughout installed during the past five years. Roof is 12-years old.Cedar-sided. Within walking distance of one popular Cayuga Lake State Park; close to many more Finger Lakes restaurants, wineries and shops and stores. Estimated 2496 sq. ft. (with basement).
3 Bedroom Home in Seneca Falls - $329,900
