Amazing opportunity to turn this into the home of your dreams and earn sweat equity in the process!! Large lot in a great location! Hardwood floors and new flooring already installed. Open floor plan is perfect for entertaining and adds to the spacious feeling! With a little TLC and vision for its potential, this home is an incredible opportunity for you to build equity and enjoy creating a home you'll love for years to come!
3 Bedroom Home in Seneca Falls - $40,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
AUBURN — An old conflict between an Osborne Street bar and its neighbors was brought before the city's new board for addressing nuisance prope…
- Updated
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
- Updated
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
- Updated
A priest active in Auburn in the 1960s has been accused of sexually abusing children in a new lawsuit.
Recently recorded Cayuga County real estate transactions:
- Updated
The signs for the Clifton Springs service area off Interstate 90 are bare. Some of the restaurants at the rest stop have already closed.
- Updated
A month ago, it appeared New York had contained COVID-19. But it hasn't taken long for cases numbers to rise again.
- Updated
Instead of becoming a U.S. senator, vice president and now president, Joe Biden could've been an Auburn restaurateur.
- Updated
A newly formed wind energy developer is in the early stages of planning a project in southern Cayuga County that could site up to 22 large turbines.
- Updated
The Auburn Police Department is asking for the public's assistance locating a 16-year-old city resident who was last seen in Syracuse on July 22.