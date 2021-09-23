Amazing opportunity to turn this into the home of your dreams and earn sweat equity in the process!! Large lot in a great location! Hardwood floors and new flooring already installed. Open floor plan is perfect for entertaining and adds to the spacious feeling! With a little TLC and vision for its potential, this home is an incredible opportunity for you to build equity and enjoy creating a home you'll love for years to come!
3 Bedroom Home in Seneca Falls - $40,000
