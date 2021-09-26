Delayed negotiation Sept 26,2021 at 2:00 pm. Please submit POF or Bank approval with offers. Please allow 24 hrs for response. West Side of Cayuga Lake! Open & bright with breathtaking lake views- Beautiful Cherry kitchen, granite counters, SS appliances, pantry, island w/ stools, formal dining, hdwd & ceramic floors, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths,possible additional bedroom in walkout finished basement, deck, dock,detached garage across the street with plenty of parking, currently vacation rental, Property includes most contents, Town water,gas & sewer.
3 Bedroom Home in Seneca Falls - $465,000
