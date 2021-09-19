3 Bedroom Home in Seneca Falls - $479,900

Here's a nice opportunity to own a quality piece of the Finger Lakes at a reasonable price! Listings here are few and far between these days so don't wait. This spacious 2656 SF 3 Bed (public data notes only 2), 2 bath ranch home sits in a private setting yet has great views of spectacular Cayuga lake and the surrounding countryside. Best of all, enjoy 70 ft of level Cayuga Lakefront. There is so much to do on Cayuga: world class fishing, all water sports, and dining and touring wineries (yes, many have docks). The home boasts a huge great room featuring a lofted ceiling, wood burning fireplace and exits leading to a deck overlooking the lake and screened patio in the back. The well landscaped 1.1 acre lot is quiet, private, and has plenty of room for play, gardening, and entertaining. Connected to public water and sewer and natural gas. Easy in and out from all directions. Many recent updates and fresh paint throughout make it move-in ready for you to enjoy this summer! BONUS: a apart