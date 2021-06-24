 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Seneca Falls - $72,500

~ New to the Market, 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Colonial w 1 Car Detached Garage on Shamrock Ave. in Seneca Falls, 1474 Sq. Ft., Roof 2014, Some Thermal Windows, Very Nice Private Yard, 0.51 Acre, Partial Fenced w Patio and Above Ground Pool.

