3 Bedroom Home in Seneca Falls - $95,000

A wonderful home is available and waiting for you! Check out this cozy 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom house in lovely Seneca Falls. Beautiful and spacious kitchen with stylish cabinets and plenty of room for storage. Windows throughout make the spaces airy and bright. Fantastic fully enclosed front porch. Sizable backyard with shed for storage and room of outdoor activities. Home sold as-is. Located within minutes of notable locations such as Academy Square Park (1 min), Seneca Falls Canal Harbor (2 mins), Women's Rights National Historical Park (1 min) and more! You're not going to want to miss this opportunity, call today!

