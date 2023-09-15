Welcome to your renovated dream oasis; every room has been updated. Nestled on 2-acres, this exquisite home offers elegance, comfort, and tranquility. Prepare to be captivated: every detail has been carefully considered to create an unparalleled living experience. This home exemplifies luxury living, the soaring ceilings, gleaming hardwood floors, abundant natural light, and carefully curated finishes. The primary suite hosts beautiful windows, 2 walk-in closets, a soaking tub, and a walk-in shower. It has an office/ small bedroom/nursery adjacent to the primary suite. Upstairs you will find 2 bedrooms with ample space and a remodeled bath. The kitchen features top-of-the-line appliances, custom cabinetry, a center island, a breakfast nook, & granite countertop. The property boasts a mature, manicured landscape with a harmonious blend of lush greenery and vibrant blooms. Find your bliss in the outdoor oasis, complete with a sparkling pool, for hosting poolside gatherings. Situated in a coveted location, this property offers the best of both worlds, a serene retreat away from the hustle and bustle of the village yet within close proximity to schools, shopping, and dining.