This wonderful 3 bedroom home has so many new updates! It's the great way to get into the Skaneateles School District at a good price. The furnace is only 6&1/2 years old and the house has had a complete home energy insulation renovation by Halco just 5&1/2years ago, not to mention the new $4,500 water softening system! The water is perfect to drink! There is a separate office in the back or maybe a first floor bedroom with it's own 1/2 bath. There is an oversized 2 car detached garage with door opener. New fencing and a new dog door. Many updates with new electric service to home and updated electric, new floor in the living room and many freshly painted rooms. Move in ready to entertain in the big country kitchen and large living room Home Inspection and Radon report included from 2020. Make your appt. today to see this beautifully renovated home in the Skaneateles school district. **Pellet stove and approx. 3 ton of pellets do not convey but are negotiable.**
3 Bedroom Home in Skaneateles - $139,900
