3 Bedroom Home in Skaneateles - $169,900

Priced below assessment in award winning Skaneateles School District, this home sits on 0.85 acres with a beautiful 2 story barn and peaceful grounds. Bring your contractor to see how this fixer upper can be personalized to suit your needs. 3 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, and 1,570 sq feet, back mudroom area, and 2 entrances into property.

