3 Bedroom Home in Skaneateles - $199,900

Affordable home within the Skaneateles School District! With a great layout and a beautiful lot, this house has the potential to be an amazing home. With a complete 2 acres, the property is surrounded by trees and has a lovely grape arbor and a creek. The home has three bedrooms with the potential for a fourth on the first floor and one and one half baths. With public water and natural gas the property is only 2.6 miles from the village. The property is being sold AS-IS. Delayed negotiations until Tuesday 11/30/21 at 5pm.