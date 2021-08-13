What could be finer than 97ft. of Private Level Lake front in the heart of the Village Of Skaneateles. Enjoy a day of Swimming and Boating and then walk to dinner or the shops. This Cape Cod -Style home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 and half baths that have been newly renovated. The Master bath has radiant heat. The Kitchen offers Granite counters and new solid Maple Cabinet fronts, hardwoods throughout, a large gathering family room with wood burning Fireplace with French doors that lead you to the back Mahogany Deck and a beautiful professionally private landscaped back yard. Or you can entertain in the Front Great room with wood burning fireplace over looking the Lake thru the banquette of windows and doors that lead you to another large deck for cocktails and magnificent views. There is also a finished basement, central air with Gas Hot water heat and a 2 car attached garage all in Pristine condition in this Bright Sunny Home. You will be amazed at all the spaces to entertain with family and friends that this house has to offer. Easy Living at it's best in The Heart Of Skaneateles Village. A place to make Treasured Memories!
3 Bedroom Home in Skaneateles - $2,500,000
