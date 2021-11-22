3 Bedroom Home in Skaneateles - $249,900

This cozy raised ranch has a great location just two miles from the Village of Skaneateles. The home has a spacious yard with a view of the lake. As you walk enter the main level you will find a galley kitchen off the open concept living - dining room area. There are three bedrooms and a full bath to complete this level. The lower level has a finished room with new flooring. Perfect for a home office or a play room. There is also a dedicated space for laundry and storage! This home is tenant occupied. Must give advanced notice.