Charming ranch in Skaneateles School district only 5 mins from village center. The beautiful grounds and new deck showcase this homes' curb appeal. As you walk in the front door, you're greeted by the living room with vaulted ceilings that opens to the dining room. The kitchen is around the corner and equipped with freshly painted cabinets, beautiful granite counter tops and stainless appliances. The Master bedroom includes a full en suite bathroom and double closet. Two more bedrooms with generous closets and hallway bathroom round out the main level. Downstairs, as you enter through the 2 car attached garage there is a remodeled basement with beverage station, new half bath, and plenty of space for another living room, office, or play room. The fenced in backyard. Award winning Skaneateles school district.
3 Bedroom Home in Skaneateles - $249,900
