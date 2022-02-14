3 bedroom house within walking distance to the village of Skaneateles with tons of potential. Quaint curb appeal and 2 car detached garage give this house a great starting point for any home renovator. Current layout includes font door foyer, living room, first floor bedroom, full bathroom, kitchen, large walk in pantry, mudroom, and sun porch on the first floor. Second floor has 2 bedrooms and storage. Detached 2 car garage has second story walk up storage. Location on Onondaga street is a 15 min walk to vibrant village center, parks, Skaneateles Lake and a 10 minute walk to Skaneateles schools. Bring your imagination and a vision to make this house your very own home.
3 Bedroom Home in Skaneateles - $299,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Auburn police said illegal products were found by officers executing a search warrant Monday afternoon at a smoke shop in the city.
The work of firefighters and a functioning sprinkler system kept an overnight fire at a downtown Auburn automotive repair shop from causing st…
A new dog grooming business has opened in Fingerlakes Mall, and its owners know a thing or two about making things look orderly.
Acting Cayuga County District Attorney Brittany Grome Antonacci is accusing Gov. Kathy Hochul's office and the local Democratic Party of a "ba…
Emily Marshall is no stranger to touring. She's stayed in the cheapest motels, eaten dinners from dashboards and even slept under bus seats.
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
Seymour Library in Auburn will be closed Friday and Saturday, Feb. 11 and Feb. 12, as it prepares to open its Richard S. and Jeanne Z. Dunn Fa…
A manure transfer line break at a farm in the Owasco Lake watershed this week resulted in some waste reaching an unnamed stream, but not makin…
The situation involving the Cayuga County district attorney has become an issue in the campaign for New York governor.