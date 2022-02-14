3 Bedroom Home in Skaneateles - $299,900

3 bedroom house within walking distance to the village of Skaneateles with tons of potential. Quaint curb appeal and 2 car detached garage give this house a great starting point for any home renovator. Current layout includes font door foyer, living room, first floor bedroom, full bathroom, kitchen, large walk in pantry, mudroom, and sun porch on the first floor. Second floor has 2 bedrooms and storage. Detached 2 car garage has second story walk up storage. Location on Onondaga street is a 15 min walk to vibrant village center, parks, Skaneateles Lake and a 10 minute walk to Skaneateles schools. Bring your imagination and a vision to make this house your very own home.