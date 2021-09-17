3 Bedroom Home in Skaneateles - $3,500,000

Exquisite Skaneateles waterfront home on 229' of gorgeous, east side, nearly level Skaneateles lakefront. The house was custom built in 2012 by David Lee, intentionally designed to provide every comfort within a bright & spacious open floor plan, highlighting stunning lake views from most all rooms. This location and 1.5 acre lot offers an incredibly private & quiet setting with sweeping water views & mature trees. The house was built with the highest quality materials & finishes, including custom cabinetry & trim work, stunning birch floors, local Onondaga limestone, cherry railings. The 1st floor primary suite offers one floor living, if desired. The 2,000 SF unfinished lower level w/a wall of windows offers potential additional living space. Enjoy summer afternoons on the generously sized screened in porch. In addition to the 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths in the main house, the property boasts: a wonderful, rustic 1 bedroom guest cottage with its own deck & driveway; a second garage ideal for boats storage & a workshop; a permanent deck & storage shed at the waterfront. Within 7 miles from the Village of Skaneateles, the property is a short boat ride or drive to restaurants & shops.