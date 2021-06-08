3 Bedroom Home in Skaneateles - $349,900

This completely updated ranch just 2 miles from the Skaneateles village center has been beautifully landscaped and been well maintained. This home includes a large living room that opens to the kitchen and dining room. Kitchen has granite countertops, kitchen island with seating, stainless appliances, and white cabinets. The sliders off the dining area lead to the serene back patio that was recently added in 2019. Home also includes a master suite with bathroom, 2 other bedrooms, hallway bathroom and large closet for laundry. The 2 car attached garage had new doors installed this year. Included in all the updates is whole house Hunter Douglas blinds, new gutters, new furnace, hot water tank and a/c, new fencing, new shed, and electrical upgrade. The large basement has tons of room for storage and a workshop. View More