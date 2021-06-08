3 Bedroom Home in Skaneateles - $399,900

Charming Cape with numerous updates, gorgeous backyard with lakeviews and wonderful shared lake access up the street! The house boasts hardwoods throughout, 2 remodeled full bathrooms, 1st floor laundry, a wonderful breezeway/mudroom/sunroom w/cork flooring, newer replacement windows throughout, radiant floor heat in 2nd floor bathroom, new gutters w/leaf guards and new stainless appliances. The first floor office could be used as a 4th bedroom. The entire walk-out lower level with full windows could be converted to additional livable space. The lake access at Widewater Lane includes a parking area, large permanent dock, swim float, and boat mooring rights. View More