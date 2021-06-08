Charming Cape with numerous updates, gorgeous backyard with lakeviews and wonderful shared lake access up the street! The house boasts hardwoods throughout, 2 remodeled full bathrooms, 1st floor laundry, a wonderful breezeway/mudroom/sunroom w/cork flooring, newer replacement windows throughout, radiant floor heat in 2nd floor bathroom, new gutters w/leaf guards and new stainless appliances. The first floor office could be used as a 4th bedroom. The entire walk-out lower level with full windows could be converted to additional livable space. The lake access at Widewater Lane includes a parking area, large permanent dock, swim float, and boat mooring rights. View More
3 Bedroom Home in Skaneateles - $399,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
An Auburn man faces several weapon and drug charges stemming from a fight over a handgun last weekend, the Auburn Police Department said.
- Updated
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
- Updated
The Owasco Country Club has changed hands on its 120th anniversary year.
- Updated
An Auburn man is facing felony charges after police responded to a noise complaint and found he had an assault rifle with a defaced serial number.
- Updated
An Auburn man is facing multiple drug and weapon charges after the conclusion of an investigation into cocaine sales in the city.
- Updated
A welfare check on a person on Tuesday morning turned into a situation where an Auburn man barricaded himself in a bedroom and schools in the …
- Updated
An Auburn man is facing felony charges in connection with a fight on Orchard Street Wednesday night that sent one person to a hospital with a …
Recently recorded Cayuga County real estate transactions:
- Updated
A winning Take 5 ticket was sold in central New York, according to the New York Lottery.
- Updated
Today we have a great childhood memory shared by Steve Fleming, as well as some terrific photos he sent showing life in the 1960s in Auburn.