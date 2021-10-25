3 Bedroom Home in Skaneateles - $399,900

Charming Skaneateles village home in need of renovation and updating, this stately home has tremendous potential. Wonderful neighborhood on a quiet street. Walk to schools, restaurants, shops, parks and everything the village has to offer. Home is located just a couple blocks north of beautiful Skaneateles Lake. Wood burning fireplace, first floor bedroom and laundry with an additional laundry hook up in the basement are just a few of the features this home has to offer. Two car garage and two driveways on the property. If you’re looking for a village home to renovate and make your own, this is a great opportunity. Please note that a leak in two upstairs radiators caused damage to some ceilings and walls (see pictures). Glass in front door will be replaced. Property is offered "as is" to settle estate. Seller is in the process of clearing out the contents of the house. No showings until Friday, October 22 at noon.