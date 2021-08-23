 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Skaneateles - $439,000

Village Bungalow on a large, deep lot. This single family residence with a multi-family classification has enormous potential. Many updates including a new furnace and central AC, central vac, electric panel and instant water heaters. The kitchen has custom cherry cabinets, soapstone countertops, and a new Bosch dishwasher. Both bathrooms have been updated with new tile and glass shower surrounds. Refinished oak floors. Custom built-ins provide added storage. Village electric & water/sewer. There are 2 outbuildings. A workshop that is insulated, and has a new metal roof and updated electric. And an unfinished cottage that has water/sewer lines and a new 200 amp electrical panel. The possibilities of this space are endless. *Sold AS IS.*

