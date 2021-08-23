Village Bungalow on a large, deep lot. This single family residence with a multi-family classification has enormous potential. Many updates including a new furnace and central AC, central vac, electric panel and instant water heaters. The kitchen has custom cherry cabinets, soapstone countertops, and a new Bosch dishwasher. Both bathrooms have been updated with new tile and glass shower surrounds. Refinished oak floors. Custom built-ins provide added storage. Village electric & water/sewer. There are 2 outbuildings. A workshop that is insulated, and has a new metal roof and updated electric. And an unfinished cottage that has water/sewer lines and a new 200 amp electrical panel. The possibilities of this space are endless. *Sold AS IS.*
3 Bedroom Home in Skaneateles - $439,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Auburn police said a teenager pulled a woman to the ground and tried to rape her in front of a group of children.
- Updated
Owasco Supervisor Ed Wagner has seen flooding before, but never this bad.
- Updated
The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office has lifted the travel advisory that has been in effect since early Thursday morning.
- Updated
Historically high water levels after days of heavy rain have turned Owasco Lake into a lost-and-found.
- Updated
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
- Updated
Cayuga County has one of the worst COVID-19 positivity rates in New York as the surge of new cases continues in August.
Forty restaurants have signed up to participate in the Cayuga County program that will use federal COVID-19 relief funds to provide the public…
- Updated
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
- Updated
A leaking manure transfer line at a large dairy farm in southern Cayuga County discharged an estimated 30,000 to 50,000 gallons into the envir…
Safe to say, despite all the committees in the world, and code enforcement offices, if your neighbor is running a chop shop, drug exchange and…