Charming home in the village of Skaneateles with curb appeal and within walking distance to everything the village has to offer. It has several modern amenities including a separate out building with electricity. The options are endless! She shed, teen room, man cave, woodworking shop, you name it! The custom cedar picket fence welcomes you as you enter the back yard to enjoy Central New York summers on your bluestone patio. First floor includes eat in kitchen with all new appliances, formal dining, living, storage room (which could be made into a first floor bedroom, and half bath. Second story includes 3 bedrooms and full bathroom. One bedroom has a large room off of it that can function as a 3rd bedroom, an office, large closet or sitting room.
3 Bedroom Home in Skaneateles - $499,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Auburn police said illegal products were found by officers executing a search warrant Monday afternoon at a smoke shop in the city.
The work of firefighters and a functioning sprinkler system kept an overnight fire at a downtown Auburn automotive repair shop from causing st…
A new dog grooming business has opened in Fingerlakes Mall, and its owners know a thing or two about making things look orderly.
Acting Cayuga County District Attorney Brittany Grome Antonacci is accusing Gov. Kathy Hochul's office and the local Democratic Party of a "ba…
Emily Marshall is no stranger to touring. She's stayed in the cheapest motels, eaten dinners from dashboards and even slept under bus seats.
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
Seymour Library in Auburn will be closed Friday and Saturday, Feb. 11 and Feb. 12, as it prepares to open its Richard S. and Jeanne Z. Dunn Fa…
A manure transfer line break at a farm in the Owasco Lake watershed this week resulted in some waste reaching an unnamed stream, but not makin…
The situation involving the Cayuga County district attorney has become an issue in the campaign for New York governor.