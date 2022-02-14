 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Skaneateles - $499,900

Charming home in the village of Skaneateles with curb appeal and within walking distance to everything the village has to offer. It has several modern amenities including a separate out building with electricity. The options are endless! She shed, teen room, man cave, woodworking shop, you name it! The custom cedar picket fence welcomes you as you enter the back yard to enjoy Central New York summers on your bluestone patio. First floor includes eat in kitchen with all new appliances, formal dining, living, storage room (which could be made into a first floor bedroom, and half bath. Second story includes 3 bedrooms and full bathroom. One bedroom has a large room off of it that can function as a 3rd bedroom, an office, large closet or sitting room.

