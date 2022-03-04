3 Bedroom Home in Skaneateles - $539,900

Welcome to a beautiful and meticulously kept village home that is a short walk to the downtown shops, restaurants and lake! You can enjoy the entire school experience (K-12) without ever crossing a street! Walk the lighted path to Austin Park and the Y. As you enter through the front entrance you are greeted by a living room filled with natural light from the large bow window and hardwood floors. The first floor includes an open kitchen with lots of storage, a dining area as well as a master bedroom and full bath. The home has beautiful hardwood floors throughout the first and second floors. Upstairs you will find two more bedrooms, a full bath and large walk-in attic. The walkout lower level includes a finished family room with double doors which let in tons of natural light and a bonus room that could be used as an office or exercise room. Square footage does include the finished lower level. The home has many updates throughout including all new windows, exterior doors, furnace, hot water heater, bathrooms and more. Enjoy the panoramic views and sunsets from your backyard!