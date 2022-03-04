 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Skaneateles - $549,000

3 Bedroom Home in Skaneateles - $549,000

Absolutely charming village home, with an abundance of character! Boasting beautiful hardwood flooring throughout, a tin ceiling, brick accents, a gas fireplace, spacious master suite, and numerous flexible spaces including a sunroom/office off of one of the bedrooms, a pantry/mudroom entrance, and a dry basement. The detached 2 car garage and private fenced backyard is steps away from the lake, restaurants, and shops.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News