Absolutely charming village home, with an abundance of character! Boasting beautiful hardwood flooring throughout, a tin ceiling, brick accents, a gas fireplace, spacious master suite, and numerous flexible spaces including a sunroom/office off of one of the bedrooms, a pantry/mudroom entrance, and a dry basement. The detached 2 car garage and private fenced backyard is steps away from the lake, restaurants, and shops.
3 Bedroom Home in Skaneateles - $549,000
