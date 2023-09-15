Charming two story home nestled on a private setting. The property offers loads of charm and beautiful woodwork, three bedrooms, two full baths, updated eat-in kitchen, family room with pellet stove, primary bedroom and bath with tiled shower and walk-in closet, vaulted ceilings in the main level, and first floor full bath and laundry room. New 34x40 garage all insulated, and has heat and water. The second floor offers a storage room, gorgeous full bath with oversized tiled shower, oversized living area great for entertaining or office space. The setting is private with mature trees, beautiful landscaping and gardens, and beaituful views of the vineyard across the street and some water views. All located in the award winning Skaneateles school district.