3 Bedroom Home in Skaneateles - $549,900

This charming and updated Skaneateles village home is a perfect mix of old and new! As you enter the home, an original curved staircase, updated lighting, new foyer doors, and hard wood floors welcome you. The first floor includes large foyer, 2 living spaces, full bathroom, screened in side porch, kitchen, and breakfast nook off kitchen. The kitchen has a new built in pantry with glass doors, white cabinetry and granite countertops. The first floor bathroom has been completely remodeled to include porcelain tiled shower with marble shower floor, beautiful sink, double sconces, and gorgeous Thibaut wallpaper. The second level has brand new carpeting throughout, brand new hallway bathroom, 2 bedrooms, and master en suite complete with 2 closets, and bathroom. The hallway bathroom on second level has been completely renovated with marble tiled floor, tub, vanity, sconce lighting and faucets. The upstairs hallway has space for a reading nook, home office, or play area. The backyard is a gardener's oasis and includes a 2 level shed . The house has brand new windows (2021) and has been painted throughout.