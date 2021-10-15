This Rare and Rambling Ranch is Ravishing! Offering more than 2700 SqFt, and located less than five minutes outside of the Village of Skaneateles. You are sure to fall in love with this Sprawling 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home located in the highly desirable Heritage Woods. This Stunning Home is set on a Meticulously Landscaped corner lot with a recently designed Paver Walkway leading to the front door. Upon entering into this home you will be greeted by Gleaming Refinished Hardwood Flooring and an Abundance of Natural Light spilling into the Open Floor Plan. This Ranch features a Breathtaking Living, Kitchen & Dining combo with the Ambiance of a Gas Fireplace tying it all together. Freshly Painted throughout, Updated Lighting, New Shutters, Fresh Landscaping, New Paver Walkways & more. Enjoy spending time out back on the conveniently located Deck and in the Private Backyard making for Peaceful Summer Nights & offering plenty of space to make your very own. Imagine moving right in & being able to enjoy the amenities that Skaneateles has to offer. Open House Saturday 10/10/21 from 12-2PM. Negotiations will begin on Tuesday 10/12/21 at 5PM.
3 Bedroom Home in Skaneateles - $589,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
PORT BYRON — What was Brenda's is now Brian and Bonnie's.
A husband and wife who worked as pharmacists at local Kinney Drugs stores are suing the company for firing them after they refused to administ…
Cannabis company Terrapin has announced plans to open a production facility in Auburn.
Auburn High's varsity football game scheduled for this Friday against Fayetteville-Manlius has been canceled.
Recently recorded Cayuga County real estate transactions:
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
An Auburn native has turned his first-place finish at a local business competition into a new local marketing and graphic design company.
The candidates for Cayuga County Surrogate Judge are disputing each other's definition of family court experience.
For the third year in a row, Auburn native Tim Locastro is the fastest player in Major League Baseball.