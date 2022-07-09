 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Skaneateles - $599,900

BRAND NEW!! Welcome to 2046 Coon Hill Road! This ranch-style home offers an open floor plan, oak hard-wood floors and abundant natural light. Once in the driveway, follow the sidewalk to the covered front porch w/rustic wood-look stampcrete floor. Enter the front door into the modern & bright kitchen with ample cabinetry, center island, SS appliances, farm style sink and quartz countertops. The kitchen flows seamlessly into the dining & living areas w/vaulted ceilings and gas fireplace. You will be impressed by the primary bedroom with oversized walk-in closet. The ensuite bathroom creates a spa-like atmosphere with double sinks, elegant soaking tub and custom tile & glass shower. Sliders off the back of the house allow for country views, natural light and easy access to the deck. A barn door separates the two additional bedrooms, w/bathroom in between, from the living space. The finished staircase leads you to the lower level w/9' ceilings & approx. 2000 square feet with unlimited potential. This partially finished space with exterior walk-out doors includes a full bath, utility room, office, and an over-sized recreational space. Come see this beautiful home today!

