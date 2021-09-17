Located just 2 blocks off of Main Street in downtown, Skaneateles, this complete turn key charming Cape Cod is pristine. Home offers three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Beautiful laminate floors throughout. Kitchen offers neutral cabinets, tin tile backsplash, and door that leads to the beautifully landscaped back yard. First floor bedroom is perfect for first floor living, and bathroom adjacent has been tastefully remodeled to include double sinks, soaking tub and huge tiled shower. The second story includes a bedroom, well appointed bathroom and a large landing which is perfect as a sitting room or third living room. The finished basement adds tons of extra living space and has tons of possibilities! Property offers a 12x16 shed and a patio perfect for outdoor entertaining. All within walking distance to village shops and restaurants all in award winning Skaneateles school district.
3 Bedroom Home in Skaneateles - $599,900
