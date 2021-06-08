3 Bedroom Home in Skaneateles - $650,000

This magnificent property is privately situated on 5.7 acres within the 250 acre Bacon Hill Association. It includes the best of what Skaneateles Lake has to offer w/the gorgeous views, woods, 4 miles of private roads to hike & cross country ski and 280' of shared, level lakefront w/a beach area, dock, swim float, port a john and new pavilion w/picnic tables & grill. The 3,800+ square foot lodge-like home has been impeccably maintained w/incredible windows & golden teak flooring throughout. The Greatroom w/25' ceilings, walls of windows & an expansive stone fireplace is the heart of the home. An eat-in kitchen includes new appliances, a large breakfast bar and an adjacent morning room. The master suite on the 2nd floor offers a remodeled bath, large walk-in closet and a loft/game/library area w/incredible views that overlook the 1st floor. A completely finished walk-out lower level boasts another full bath, a new woodburning stove & space for everyone! The expansive decks, patio, and yard offers spectacular outdoor living & entertaining areas. This is an outdoor adventurer or nature lover's dream! Ideal as a primary residence, vacation property, or investment opportunity. View More