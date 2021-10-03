This charming Cape Cod has been completely renovated in 2017 down to the studs. The first floor includes a welcoming grand foyer with original staircase, a formal dining, an office with double doors, a sitting room with double doors, living room with gas fireplace, generous sized mudroom, and brand new kitchen complete with granite counters, white cabinets, and breakfast nook. Upstairs, the new Master Suite includes 3 closets and generous sized bathroom with vaulted ceilings, glass shower, stand alone tub and double vanity. 2 additional bedrooms and full bathroom upstairs. This home is complete with an attached garage and low maintenance back yard. 5 minute walk to village shopping, schools, parks, and restaurants.
3 Bedroom Home in Skaneateles - $699,000
