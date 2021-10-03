 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Skaneateles - $699,000

3 Bedroom Home in Skaneateles - $699,000

3 Bedroom Home in Skaneateles - $699,000

This charming Cape Cod has been completely renovated in 2017 down to the studs. The first floor includes a welcoming grand foyer with original staircase, a formal dining, an office with double doors, a sitting room with double doors, living room with gas fireplace, generous sized mudroom, and brand new kitchen complete with granite counters, white cabinets, and breakfast nook. Upstairs, the new Master Suite includes 3 closets and generous sized bathroom with vaulted ceilings, glass shower, stand alone tub and double vanity. 2 additional bedrooms and full bathroom upstairs. This home is complete with an attached garage and low maintenance back yard. 5 minute walk to village shopping, schools, parks, and restaurants.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News