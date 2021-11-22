Enjoy the glorious sunrise through floor to ceiling windows in this renovated three bedroom, one bath sesonal cottage on Skaneateles Lake . Spectaular Lakeviews too! Large deck for relaxing, grilling, and outdoor dining. Open floor plan with granite countertop eat-in kitchen, spacious livingroom, and diningroom. Large two tiered permanent dock at water's edge. Included also are all adirondack chairs tourquoise, tan, & white, firepit, two kayaks, boat mooring, and extension dock materials. Fully furnished and ready for you and your guest!
3 Bedroom Home in Skaneateles - $875,000
