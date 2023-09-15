Introducing Serenity Hollow, a captivating cottage nestled on 23 acres of woodlands in the enchanting haven of Skaneateles, NY. This exceptional property presents an unrivaled combination of natural beauty, modern amenities, and rustic elegance. A harmonious blend of original features and modern upgrades creates an inviting ambiance throughout the home. Stepping outside, an oasis awaits your discovery. The fiberglass pool and charming poolhouse pavilion invite you to unwind and bask in the beauty of your surroundings. The expansive deck offers an al fresco retreat, perfect for hosting poolside soirées or simply relishing quiet moments in nature. The property provides a sanctuary for wildlife enthusiasts and a serene backdrop for early morning walks or contemplative moments. The 2-story 4-car garage adds a touch of rustic allure to the estate, providing ample space for vehicles, tools, or even a creative studio. Enjoy the best of both worlds - seclusion amidst the woods while being conveniently located less than a mile from the village of Skaneateles. Here, you can explore boutiques, local eateries, or partake in the vibrant community events that grace this charming village. No Airbnb restrictions.