Quaint 3 bedroom bungalow located in Solvay - YES, you have inexpensive Solvay Electric!!! Close to Syracuse and almost walking distance to the NY State Fair. Home needs some minor love and attention. Laundry hookups are in basement and washer and dryer stay. Front room NEWLY carpeted!! *** Don't pass this one up!! ***
3 Bedroom Home in Solvay - $68,900
