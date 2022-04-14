Opportunity knocks at 107 Boyd! This 3 bedroom home in Solvay has over 25k in recent improvements! There is new 200 amp service, 10 new windows, a new forced air furnace, a new roof in 2019 and new insulation in 2017. There are also incredibly low utility bills due to Solvay electric! The home will likely need some cosmetic touches throughout, but it is priced to leave the next owner with equity even after those projects are finished. Surrounding homes are selling for 120k+. The two exterior front entrances to the home could benefit the next owner of a variety of ways, like for a home office or separate living spaces. There is a gorgeous park across the street, and highways and amenities are very close by. Bring your creative touches and come tour this affordable home with tons of potential today! Cash buyers strongly preferred, and property conveys as-is.
3 Bedroom Home in Solvay - $74,900
