Updated ranch that will be sure to impress! Built in 2000, this home offers wonderful updates, and a convenient location. Also on Solvay electric! Fully fenced in yard, blown in insulation, a newer roof, and many more updates. Hard to find a house this young, and with this great price! Minutes away from Long Branch Park! Delayed negotiations until August 2nd, 2021 at 5p.
3 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $114,900
