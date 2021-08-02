3 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $129,900

Welcome Home!! This 3 bedroom ranch is waiting for you! Upgrades like new kitchen flooring, new painting, remodeled bathroom, new hot water tank, and newer windows. A huge full attic with so much potential is a bonus. There are hardwoods under all the carpeting. Add your own personal touches to this well maintained home! Don't miss this opportunity to be in a nice quiet neighborhood that is also close to schools, parks, highways, shopping and much more!