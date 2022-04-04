3 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $129,900

Don't miss this one-of-a-kind home in the heart of Camillus! Just steps away from schools, dining, shopping, and entertainment, this three bedroom home is waiting for your personal touch. New flooring in the dining and kitchen, and Bath Fitters in the main bath, this home has got you off to a great start to make it your own. A triple wide driveway that fits five cars leads to a Home Mechanics dream garage with enough space for four more cars, a workshop, full sized beverage refrigerator, and a large loft over the garage for a private hang-out, or simply storage. The back yard is equipped with a large fire pit and easy entry back into the home through new sliding glass doors. Don't miss your chance to own this unique home in the coveted West Genesee School District. Showings start immediately while the Seller is still clearing some items out. In the event of multiple showings and offers, negotiations may be delayed until 4/6, time to be determined. We can't wait to welcome you home!