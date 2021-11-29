 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $139,900

3 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $139,900

Great opportunity awaits you at this conveniently located Contemporary/Colonial situated on an acre of land in the sought after Westhill school district. Features include 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and wood burning fireplace. The possibilities are endless!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News