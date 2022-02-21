3 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $139,900

This wonderful ranch has been loved & maintained in the same family since built! Located in a neighborhood, but oh so close to the country feel, with mature trees, fenced back yard, close to highways, and Baldwinsville schools! Comfy and cozy with newer vinyl plank floors in living room and kitchen. Light and bright Kitchen with 42" solid oak cabinets, newer gas oven/range and refrigerator all overlooks the backyard! Laundry is now upstairs in a bedroom closet, could easily be moved downstairs. Three carpeted bedrooms, and spacious Updated bathroom with full walk in shower, and big linen closet. Full poured wall basement with so much more room! Great work bench area, lots of open space, new windows, storage, and newer sump pump! Never be without heat or lights with a whole house generator attached that has been serviced regularly! Nice sized fully fenced back yard with deck and two sheds! Carrier furnace and Central Air, currently Verizon internet! Home is SOLD AS IS for sellers convenience. DELAYED SHOWINGS UNTIL THURSDAY 2-17-22 AT 3PM, NO NEGOTIATIONS UNTIL AFTER 10AM MONDAY 2-21-22. CHANGE SELLER CAN NOW CLOSE MID APRIL,2022