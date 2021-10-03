3 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $139,900

Offers are due by Monday Oct 4th at 8 pm. Situated in the desirable Westvale neighborhood, this absolutely pristine and sunny mid-century ranch is located in the West Genesee SD and features beautiful hardwood floors, newer stainless steel appliances, newer roof, newer AC and plenty of space with three bedrooms and a huge finished basement with a full bath and with an additional range and kitchenette area for entertaining. The fully fenced backyard is very spacious with a patio, deck and plenty of storage in the shed. This one won't last!