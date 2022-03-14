 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $146,000

3 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $146,000

HUD Home. Abstract and survey are the responsibility of the purchaser. Disclosures Attached. Located close to the mall with easy access to shopping and dining in Downtown Syracuse, this home has a good sized deep back yard. There are hardwood floors throughout and a partially finished basement.

