3 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $149,900

This extremely well kept home is located in the Westhill School district. The home offers 3 bedrooms, 1 1/2 bath, eat-in kitchen, dining room, living room with a wood burning fireplace, sunroom and a lovely spacious backyard. The front yard was recently professionally landscaped. You will find pristine hardwood floors throughout the home. Don't miss the opportunity to make this wonderful property your new home.

