3 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $149,900

MOVE IN CONDITON CAPE COD IN THE WESTHILL SCHOOL DISTRICT. MANY UPDATES THROUGHOUT THE HOME. THOSE INCLUDE AN UPDATED KITCHEN AND BATHROOM. FURNACE, C/A, ROOF AND SIDING ARE ALL ABOUT 12 YEARS OLD. WINDOWS ARE ALSO REPLACED. OTHER FEATURES OF THE HOME INCLUDE HARWOOD FLOORS, WALKOUT BASEMENT, AND DECK.

