3 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $156,800

You do not want to miss this! Well maintained ranch Close to 690 Baldwinsville and Syracuse. There are three bedrooms plus 1.5 baths. Large open floor plan with kitchen, living room & dining area. 4 season room to have your coffee (or wine) and relax Separate laundry room. Closet space is good. Home has all newer quality laminate flooring. There is electric baseboard heat in the bedrooms plus gas forced air. Home & garages both have newer roofs. There is a carport with a workshop up front of home plus a separate 2 garage and a 1 car garage under the home. Lots of room for those toys! The basement is partially finished with an opportunity to add an income suite or just more rooms for you! There are two furnaces 1 for the basement in the event you want to make this space income property and 1 furnace for the upstairs. New bay living room window, new electrical panel and wiring throughout Roof is less than 5 years old