You do not want to miss this! Well maintained ranch Close to 690 Baldwinsville and Syracuse. There are three bedrooms plus 1.5 baths. Large open floor plan with kitchen, living room & dining area. 4 season room to have your coffee (or wine) and relax Separate laundry room. Closet space is good. Home has all newer quality laminate flooring. There is electric baseboard heat in the bedrooms plus gas forced air. Home & garages both have newer roofs. There is a carport with a workshop up front of home plus a separate 2 garage and a 1 car garage under the home. Lots of room for those toys! The basement is partially finished with an opportunity to add an income suite or just more rooms for you! There are two furnaces 1 for the basement in the event you want to make this space income property and 1 furnace for the upstairs. New bay living room window, new electrical panel and wiring throughout Roof is less than 5 years old
3 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $156,800
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
AUBURN — An old conflict between an Osborne Street bar and its neighbors was brought before the city's new board for addressing nuisance prope…
- Updated
A three-car accident with injuries in Sennett was reported Saturday morning, Cayuga County 911 dispatchers said.
- Updated
There is a lot going on at the Fingerlakes Mall!
- Updated
COVID-19 cases are rising again in Cayuga County, and they are affecting residents of all ages.
- Updated
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
- Updated
A newly formed wind energy developer is in the early stages of planning a project in southern Cayuga County that could site up to 22 large turbines.
Recently recorded Cayuga County real estate transactions:
- Updated
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
- Updated
The Cayuga County Health Department is reminding residents of the importance of COVID-19 contract tracing after experiencing problems with rec…
- Updated
We know not everyone is going to be happy that New York is ordering COVID-19 vaccines or weekly testing for state workers, but it is not an un…