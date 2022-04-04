 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $159,000

3 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $159,000

WELCOME to 4667 McDonald road located in the Westhill school district. This 3 bedroom ranch features hardwood flooring throughout, wood-burning stove in addition to the boiler that was refurbished last year, sealed driveway and more. The house sits on a wooded lot with an abundance of fruit trees, berries and grapes. The fully fenced in yard provides privacy and lots of room to relax or entertain. The interior has an open concept kitchen/living space, with 2 bedrooms off the living area with a full bathroom that has been newly remodeled. Designated laundry off the main floor w/skylight. Third bedroom/bonus room is located on the left of the home, providing the perfect private space for an in-law, teenager, or office space. Square footage per the seller is a total of 1262 sq ft. 3rd bedroom is not added to tax records and this adds an additional 180 sq ft. Delayed showings until Friday 4/8 while the seller finishes up a few last minute items on the interior of the home. Interior photos will be added to the listing on Friday.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News