WELCOME to 4667 McDonald road located in the Westhill school district. This 3 bedroom ranch features hardwood flooring throughout, wood-burning stove in addition to the boiler that was refurbished last year, sealed driveway and more. The house sits on a wooded lot with an abundance of fruit trees, berries and grapes. The fully fenced in yard provides privacy and lots of room to relax or entertain. The interior has an open concept kitchen/living space, with 2 bedrooms off the living area with a full bathroom that has been newly remodeled. Designated laundry off the main floor w/skylight. Third bedroom/bonus room is located on the left of the home, providing the perfect private space for an in-law, teenager, or office space. Square footage per the seller is a total of 1262 sq ft. 3rd bedroom is not added to tax records and this adds an additional 180 sq ft. Delayed showings until Friday 4/8 while the seller finishes up a few last minute items on the interior of the home. Interior photos will be added to the listing on Friday.
3 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $159,000
